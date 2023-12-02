PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 1,526 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 191.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 274.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 36.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. EVERTEC had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

