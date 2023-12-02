PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNB. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 192,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FNB opened at $12.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

