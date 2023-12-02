PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 19,179 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $192,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $192,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $31,767.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,369.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 6.1 %

TNL opened at $37.80 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.25.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

