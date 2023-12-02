PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 262 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after acquiring an additional 756,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southern Copper by 200.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Southern Copper by 14.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after acquiring an additional 390,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCCO

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.