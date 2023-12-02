PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,540 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after buying an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after purchasing an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after purchasing an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Up 2.5 %

SRCL opened at $48.14 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.