PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBC shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of RBC stock opened at $264.37 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $264.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.03.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

