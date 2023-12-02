PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 928 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 322,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NBT Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $135.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

