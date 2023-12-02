Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Polaris worth $95,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 13.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Up 6.0 %

Polaris stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Read Our Latest Report on PII

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.