ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,533,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $261,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.