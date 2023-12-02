ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Stake Cut by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,469,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 94,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $414.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04.

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

