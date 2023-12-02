Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 964,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.03% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $54,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $63.05 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

