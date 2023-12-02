RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Trading 3.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RAPT Therapeutics traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.60. 20,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 376,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,302.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,626 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,408,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 492,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,004,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 433,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

