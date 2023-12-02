Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $62,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after buying an additional 2,369,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,757,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,169,000 after buying an additional 180,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 46.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,039,000 after buying an additional 1,524,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 592.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,369,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,398,000 after buying an additional 2,027,003 shares during the last quarter.

RLAY stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

