RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $134.55 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

