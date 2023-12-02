Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 609,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,073 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $58,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $29,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 62,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 955,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,827,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $91.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

