Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,465 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Foot Locker Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of FL stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Foot Locker had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon acquired 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.