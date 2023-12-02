Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,498 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,347 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 8,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 969.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

