Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 29,491 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,491 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.09% of Glaukos worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,346,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 520,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $17,593,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 809,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,346,000 after acquiring an additional 297,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Stock Up 1.9 %

GKOS stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

