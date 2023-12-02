Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 127,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.27% of Wabash National as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Price Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.55. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

