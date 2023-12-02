Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 122,975 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 184.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,975 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.18% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

NYSE HIW opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.04%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.