Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,606 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

