Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

