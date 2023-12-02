Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ANSYS Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $295.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total value of $2,853,442.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.90.
View Our Latest Stock Report on ANSS
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ANSYS
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.