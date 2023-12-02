Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 24,473 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,473 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 469,172 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $195.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

