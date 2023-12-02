Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $5.17 Million Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 224,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.41% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $238,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,199,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 161,936 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 357.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

