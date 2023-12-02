Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,723 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.87.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

