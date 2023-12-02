Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,839 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.34% of Yelp worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12,790.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,440.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,765 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,490,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $119,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,401,918.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,122,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,490,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,928 shares of company stock worth $4,774,950. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YELP. Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yelp

About Yelp

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.