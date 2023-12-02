Sei Investments Co. Buys 11,115 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Installed Building Products worth $7,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 12.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 1.9 %

IBP stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average is $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.85. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $158.18.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

