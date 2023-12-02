Sei Investments Co. Buys 24,273 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $529,103,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,876,000 after buying an additional 1,917,286 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

DELL opened at $72.08 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $76.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

