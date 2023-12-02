Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTFC opened at $89.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.48 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

