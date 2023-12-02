Sei Investments Co. Has $8.36 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Verint Systems worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,660.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

