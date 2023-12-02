Sei Investments Co. Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of NetApp worth $8,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 18.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,868 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock worth $5,217,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $91.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

