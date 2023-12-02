Sei Investments Co. Has $8.54 Million Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX stock opened at $117.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.41. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $127.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,687 shares of company stock worth $2,227,629 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

