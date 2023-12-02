Sei Investments Co. Has $8.97 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Ameren by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 911,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after buying an additional 372,305 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Ameren by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 206,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 18,976 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ameren by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 422,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,465,000 after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 12,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.44.

Ameren Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AEE opened at $78.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $80.16. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

