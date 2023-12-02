Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,762 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 29.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $2,575,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 536,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,816 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 195,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.16 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 30.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.81.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

