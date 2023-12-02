Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Regions Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of RF opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.