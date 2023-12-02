Sei Investments Co. Sells 155,107 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 155,107 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Southwestern Energy worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

