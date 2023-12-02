Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,019 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $263,837,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $192.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.