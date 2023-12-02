Sei Investments Co. Sells 43,759 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,759 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of ONE Gas worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,901,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,778,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 201.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas Price Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.