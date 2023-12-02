Sei Investments Co. Sells 45,174 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,174 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Hancock Whitney worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after buying an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after buying an additional 266,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 5.2 %

HWC stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

