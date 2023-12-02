Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,043 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,045,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $974,610,000 after buying an additional 745,974 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,382,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,626,000 after buying an additional 104,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Entergy by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,664,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,556,000 after buying an additional 497,482 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.