Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Rises By 51.6%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 425,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Barnes Group stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
