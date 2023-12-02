Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Rises By 51.6%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:BGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 425,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on B

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Marian Acker acquired 2,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $45,020.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at $733,803.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marian Acker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $45,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,803.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,122.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Barnes Group (NYSE:BGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.17%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

