Short Interest in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Rises By 50.5%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $174.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.29. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

