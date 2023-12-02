SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,155,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,556,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.81. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.25 and a 12-month high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $187.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.