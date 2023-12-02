Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.04% of Skeena Resources worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Skeena Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Skeena Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 36.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SKE opened at $4.53 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

