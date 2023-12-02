SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.09% of SouthState worth $104,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SouthState by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,402,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,192 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSB. Truist Financial cut SouthState from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.79. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 2,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

