SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,287 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.61% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.