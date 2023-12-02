Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.32.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $180.75 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $185.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.