Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Spotify Technology worth $94,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $180.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $185.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.32.

Spotify Technology

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

