Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Starwood Property Trust worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,795 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.39.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

