Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after purchasing an additional 513,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 96.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 458,864 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth $12,120,000.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $674.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.13.

In related news, insider Harrison R. Bane sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $137,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,589.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

